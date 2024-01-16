Adam Peters on Commanders coach: Not looking offense or defense, it will be best leader

The Commanders formally introduced Adam Peters as their new General Manager on Tuesday and Peters said that his goal is to “restore this proud franchise to where it belongs.”

One of the biggest steps in that process will be hiring a new head coach to lead the team. Peters and team owner Josh Harris said they were aligned in what they’re looking for in a head coach and that it boils down to leadership rather than any particular background when it comes to their coaching career.

“We’re looking for the best leader for this team, for the Washington Commanders. . . . It’s not gonna be in a box, it’s not gonna be offense or defense, it’s going to be the best leader for this organization,” Peters said.

Peters returned back to the need to hire a coach when asked about the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and the future of the team’s quarterback position. He said he and the coach will handle the “whole process collaboratively” when it comes to the draft and indicated the quarterback question will be answered the same way.