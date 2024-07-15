 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Seinfeld
NFL’s opening statement in Sunday Ticket included some unusual arguments

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Seinfeld
NFL’s opening statement in Sunday Ticket included some unusual arguments

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Thielen: Diontae Johnson brought an instant boost to the WRs, our team

  
Published July 15, 2024 03:43 PM

After finishing last season No. 31 in points and No. 32 in yards, the Panthers made a lot of offensive changes for 2024 — like trading for Diontae Johnson and trading up to select Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall.

In an interview with NFL Network, veteran Adam Thielen noted how those two receivers have added to the group. Plus, he’s also noticed improvement from players like Jonathan Bingo and Terrace Marshall Jr.

“It’s been a really exciting offseason to see those guys go to work,” Thielen said. “Some of the young guys get so much better — Mingo, Terrace Marshall. There are so many talented guys that weren’t really able to be themselves last year or years in the past. So, it’s been really cool to see them grow as players.

“Then Diontae, he’s just a special football player. The way that he moves and changes direction and can really track the football, you could tell it was an instant boost to that group and our team. So, I’m very excited about that. It’s great to have a talented rookie coming in that has a different skill set from the rest of us. He’s a big, strong, physical, fast guy that could do a lot of things. When you are able to have a few guys that could do a lot of different things, it creates a very easy, organic way to have success on offense.”

Johnson, 28, has 391 career receptions for 4,363 yards with 25 touchdowns in 77 games. He finished last year with 51 catches for 717 yards with five TDs in 13 games.

Carolina acquired Johnson in March in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson. The teams also swapped low-round draft picks in the deal.