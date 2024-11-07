 Skip navigation
Adam Thielen, Ickey Ekwonu don’t practice for Panthers

  
Published November 7, 2024 03:16 PM

The Panthers remained without wide receiver Adam Thielen and left tackle Ickey Ekwonu in their final stateside practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants in Munich.

Thielen remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but he can be activated at any time after being designated for return. Ekwonu is dealing with an ankle injury and Friday will bring a chance for the team to update both of their outlooks for Sunday.

Right tackle Taylor Moton had a rest day and was the only other player out of practice.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (wrist, ankle) was added to the report as a limited participant. Linebacker Josey Jewell (back), safety Lonnie Johnson (quad), safety Jammie Robinson (knee), tight end Tommy Tremble (back), and safety Xavier Woods (rest, shoulder) are the other limited participants.