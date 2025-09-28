 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adonai Mitchell loses TD from fumbled celebration out of the end zone

  
Published September 28, 2025 05:54 PM

The Colts should be leading the Rams early in the third quarter.

But they’re not, due to an ugly end to a great play by Adonai Mitchell.

On third-and-4 from the Indianapolis 24, quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Mitchell on a deep pass to the left side. Mitchell evaded defenders then broke away down the left sideline.

But as he was getting close to the end zone, he tried to transfer the ball from his left to right hand to stick it out as he went into the end zone. But instead of a touchdown, the ball came loose before Mitchell made it to the goal line and went out of the end zone for a touchback.

Instead of six points, the Colts had given the ball to the Rams at the 20-yard line.

It’s a bad mistake for any player on any team. But Mitchell was on the Colts last year when running back Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball before scoring a touchdown against Denver.

The Rams still lead the Colts 13-10.