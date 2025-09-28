Adonai Mitchell loses TD from fumbled celebration out of the end zone

The Colts should be leading the Rams early in the third quarter.

But they’re not, due to an ugly end to a great play by Adonai Mitchell.

On third-and-4 from the Indianapolis 24, quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Mitchell on a deep pass to the left side. Mitchell evaded defenders then broke away down the left sideline.

But as he was getting close to the end zone, he tried to transfer the ball from his left to right hand to stick it out as he went into the end zone. But instead of a touchdown, the ball came loose before Mitchell made it to the goal line and went out of the end zone for a touchback.

Instead of six points, the Colts had given the ball to the Rams at the 20-yard line.

It’s a bad mistake for any player on any team. But Mitchell was on the Colts last year when running back Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball before scoring a touchdown against Denver.

The Rams still lead the Colts 13-10.