Adrian Martinez will start on Sunday for the Stallions, but Matt Corral could also play

The UFL’s MVP will start in the UFL’s championship game.

It wasn’t the no-brainer it should have been. On Saturday, Adrian Martinez was benched for Matt Corral in the second half, because coach Skip Holtz believed the Birmingham Stallions needed a “spark.” Corral provided it. It wasn’t enough to ignite a full-blown controversy.

Holtz, appearing Tuesday on WJOX in Birmingham’s Three Man Front, said that Martinez will start against the Brahmas on Sunday.

“We would not be in this game right now if it wasn’t for Adrian Martinez and he will be our starter,” Holtz said.

But it’s clear that, if the Stallions should need another spark, Corral will enter the game.

“I am not looking to make this big quarterback controversy going into championship Sunday. We have two quarterbacks. You could see them both.”

Corral was a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2022, whose NFL career fizzled out after at the outset of his second season.