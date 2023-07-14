 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
HUNGARY-BUDAPEST-FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS-DIVING-MEN'S 10M PLATFORM
China’s powerful diving team makes changes for world championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Adrian Phillips trusts “master game planner” Bill Belichick against AFC East QBs

  
Published July 14, 2023 06:59 AM

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips understands the challenges that the AFC East quarterbacks provide for New England this season. But he trusts his coach to meet those challenges.

Asked about a schedule that features Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Josh Allen and the Bills, and Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins twice each, Phillips said that right now, the Patriots are just focused on making themselves better.

“You look at our schedule, it’s stacked with a bunch of quarterbacks,” Phillips said. “But, honestly, we haven’t really talked about those guys in the offseason because it’s not about them, it’s about us.

When it is time to make specific preparations for those opposing quarterbacks, Phillips thinks Bill Belichick will get the job done.

“We know that Bill is a master game planner,” he said. “When we get into the week after week stuff, that’s when we really talk about those guys.”

After dominating the AFC East for two decades, the Patriots haven’t won their division in three years, and many people are picking them to finish last this year. That defense needs to step up against a tough collection of opposing quarterbacks.