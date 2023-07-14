Adrian Phillips trusts “master game planner” Bill Belichick against AFC East QBs

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips understands the challenges that the AFC East quarterbacks provide for New England this season. But he trusts his coach to meet those challenges.

Asked about a schedule that features Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Josh Allen and the Bills, and Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins twice each, Phillips said that right now, the Patriots are just focused on making themselves better.

“You look at our schedule, it’s stacked with a bunch of quarterbacks,” Phillips said. “But, honestly, we haven’t really talked about those guys in the offseason because it’s not about them, it’s about us.

When it is time to make specific preparations for those opposing quarterbacks, Phillips thinks Bill Belichick will get the job done.

“We know that Bill is a master game planner,” he said. “When we get into the week after week stuff, that’s when we really talk about those guys.”

After dominating the AFC East for two decades, the Patriots haven’t won their division in three years, and many people are picking them to finish last this year. That defense needs to step up against a tough collection of opposing quarterbacks.