After a one-year break, Quarterback returns

Two years ago, Quarterback on Netflix became the most pleasant surprise of the summer, an inside look at the 2022 seasons for Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

Then came the 2023 season. And no quarterbacks wanted to do it.

So, last year, Quarterback took a seat. Receiver replaced it. And it wasn’t nearly as good.

Now Quarterback is back. It debuted today on Netflix. It’s Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kirk Cousins.

All three had very different experiences last season. Burrow played the best of the bunch, but his team fell short of the postseason (in part because the Bengals is the Bengals). Goff continued to play extremely well, but the No. 1 seed became a one-and-done postseason. And Cousins struggled to return to form after the Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 8, before being benched.

If there’s anything worth posting, we’ll share it. If you think that counts as a spoiler, look away when you see anything with “Quarterback” or “Netflix” in the headline.