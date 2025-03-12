After flurry of agreements, Cam Robinson is the highest-ranked free agent available

Free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. But after a flurry of agreements on Monday and Tuesday, most of this year’s top free agents have either re-signed with their old teams or agreed to terms with new ones.

Vikings offensive tackle Cam Robinson heads into Wednesday as the highest-ranked free agent who is still available. Robinson is the No. 17 player on our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents for 2025.

Of the 16 players ranked ahead of Robinson, two got the franchise tag: No. 1 Tee Higgins of the Bengals and No. 3 Trey Smith of the Chiefs.

Eight of the Top 16 have agreed to terms with new teams:

No. 2 quarterback Sam Darnold is leaving the Vikings for the Seahawks.

No. 4 edge rusher Josh Sweat is leaving the Eagles for the Cardinals.

No. 7 cornerback D.J. Reed is leaving the Jets for the Lions.

No. 8 safety Jevon Holland is leaving the Dolphins for the Giants.

No. 11 safety Justin Reid is leaving the Chiefs for the Saints.

No. 13 cornerback Charvarius Ward is leaving the 49ers for the Colts.

No. 14 safety Talanoa Hufanga is leaving the 49ers for the Broncos.

No. 15 linebacker Dre Greenlaw is leaving the 49ers for the Broncos.

Six of the Top 16 will be staying with the same teams: No. 5 Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, No. 6 Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, No. 9 Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, No. 10 Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, No. 12 Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack and No. 16 Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.

And that leaves Robinson, who was traded to the Vikings during the 2024 season after playing his entire eight-year career for the Jaguars before that, as the top-ranked player without a home. He could find his next NFL team today.