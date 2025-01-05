After four hours on tarmac, Chiefs’ plane takes off for Denver

The Chiefs spent longer on the tarmac today than they’ll spend on the football field tomorrow, even if they play a full overtime period.

Via the Associated Press, the Chiefs’ plane to Denver finally has taken off, after a four-hour delay following boarding.

An ice storm shut down the Kansas City airport. The Chiefs had tried to accelerate their departure, but the plane was delayed in arriving. Eventually, all flights were stopped due to “rapid ice accumulation.”

When the airport finally re-opened, the flight carrying the Chiefs was the first one out.

They face the Broncos on Sunday in a game that means nothing to the Chiefs but everything to the home team. The Broncos claim the last spot in the AFC playoff field with a win. Even if they lose, losses by the Bengals (at Steelers) tonight and Dolphins (at Jets) tomorrow would allow the Broncos to back into the playoffs with three straight losses to end the regular season.

The Chiefs, who have clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference, will be resting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other key starters, sacrificing the chance to knock the Broncos out for some rest and recovery in advance of their first playoff game in two weeks.