nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
After full participation in Saturday’s practice, Mike Evans is questionable for Monday night

  
Published October 18, 2025 04:01 PM

Future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans could be making his return from a hamstring injury on Monday night.

After fully participating in practice on Saturday, Evans is officially listed questionable for the Motor City showdown with the Lions.

Receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is also questionable; he’s expected to be a game-time decision.

Out for the Buccaneers are receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), guard Luke Haggard (shoulder), and running back Josh Williams (concussion).

The other questionable Buccaneers are linebacker Lavonte David (knee/rib) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who popped up on the Saturday report with an illness.

Evans, who suffered his latest hamstring injury in Week 3, has missed three straight games. With only 140 receiving yards and 11 games left in the regular season, Evans faces an uphill climb to extend his streak of 1,000-yard seasons to 12. He has never had fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in any of his NFL seasons.