Emeka Egbuka will be a game-time decision Monday night

The Buccaneers had rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka back on the field Saturday.

Egbuka missed the first two days of practice this week due to the hamstring injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers, but head coach Todd Bowles said that Egbuka was able to get in a limited practice. Bowles said that the team will make a game-time decision on Egbuka’s status for Monday night’s game against the Lions.

Wide receiver Mike Evans also practiced on Saturday and the Bucs hope to have him back after a three-game absence due to his own hamstring injury.

The Bucs will not have wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) as he was ruled out along with running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), guard Luke Haggard (shoulder), and running back Josh Williams (concussion).