After intense criticism, NFL walks back Thursday night flexing, a bit

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After intense criticism, NFL walks back Thursday night flexing, a bit

  
Published March 27, 2023 03:50 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230327
March 27, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which questions they most want answered at the NFL owners meetings, from roughing the passer to hip-drop tackles and more.

When it comes to a multi-billion-dollar business, there are no accidents, no coincidences.

On Thursday, the NFL by all appearances hand-picked Sports Business Journal to be the recipient of an important trial balloon: This week in Arizona, owners will be asked to vote on flexible schedule for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

it was a significant and unexpected story, especially since the Commissioner had declared in mid-February that Thursday night flexing was on the league’s “horizon.”

After days of significant criticism of the league’s plan, the league is now walking it back, a bit, with another apparently strategic leak to SBJ.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, who shared the original byline with Ben Fischer on the TNF flexing news, now reports that the Thursday night flexing will be used sparingly, once per year or less.

“Lots of ink has been spilled on the NFL’s idea of adding flex scheduling to Amazon’s Thursday night package,” Ourand writes, “most of it negative.”

But that’s how trial balloons work. And that’s what Thursday’s story seems to have been.

The league wanted to see how the football-following world would react. The reaction wasn’t nearly as glowing as the league had hoped it would be, so the league has now shifted into chicken-salad gear.

And, yes, that’s how the chicken sausage gets made.