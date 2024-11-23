After “miraculous” Superdome renovations, NFL is confident in New Orleans Super Bowl

The last time New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl, a power outage delayed the game and there was talk that the aging Superdome simply wasn’t up to hosting America’s most iconic sporting event. But as the NFL prepares for another Super Bowl in New Orleans in less than three months, Commissioner Roger Goodell says the stadium is in great shape.

Goodell attended a ceremony honoring Saints owner Gayle Benson and credited her and the community for the significant improvements that have been done to the Superdome.

“Clearly, we love coming here to this city and this stadium. Just look around us—it’s absolutely miraculous what you all have done,” he said, via Fox 8 in New Orleans.

Super Bowl host committee chair Marcus Brown said there’s no doubt about the city’s and the stadium’s ability to host the event.

“Right now, we’re getting ready to receive people. The roads are getting finalized, the facilities are getting the last-minute touch-ups, and now there’s final planning to actually bring the people in and bring the advance teams in. We’re doing that work now,” Brown said. “We went through three nights of Taylor [Swift concerts]. We’ve been battle-tested early. We’re ready.”