After Nick Chubb touchdown, Browns trail Bengals 7-6 at halftime

The Browns may be without their starting quarterback, but they did get something going on offense late in the first half.

Running back Nick Chubb powered his way in for a 1-yard touchdown with 56 seconds left in the second quarter. But Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point to keep the score at 7-6, Cincinnati, at halftime.

Chubb got in just after Watson went down with a non-contact injury to his right leg. Watson was carted off the field.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson entered the game at quarterback and a defensive pass interference penalty put Cleveland at the 1-yard line. It took a few plays, but Chubb was able to get in the end zone on a toss play to the left.

Chubb has taken 10 carries but gained just 20 yards. He’s also caught a 10-yard pass.

Watson was 15-of-17 for 128 yards before exiting the game.

Hopkins also missed a 49-yard field goal wide left in the first quarter.

Cleveland’s special teams has struggled throughout the contest, as the Bengals took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the end zone, but otherwise have not been able to do much offensively. The club has just five first downs and is 0-of-6 on third down.

Joe Burrow is 8-of-15 for 81 yards. Tee Higgins leads with 38 yards on two catches while Ja’Marr Chase has three catches for 28 yards.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.