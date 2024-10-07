 Skip navigation
After “productive” meeting, Matt LaFleur expects Romeo Doubs to practice this week

  
Published October 7, 2024 05:42 PM

Packers coach Matt LaFleur met with suspended receiver Romeo Doubs on Monday, and Doubs is expected to return to practice this week.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of it, but I think it was productive and we look forward to getting him back on Wednesday,” LaFleur said, via video from the team.

The Packers suspended Doubs one game for conduct detrimental to the team after he skipped practice last week because he reportedly was unhappy with his role.

“What’s done is done, and we’re moving forward. I expect us collectively as a team to continue to move that way,” LaFleur said.

He later called it “a pretty isolated incident.”

“This has not happened with him before and I don’t expect it to happen moving forward,” LaFleur said.

Doubs has caught 12 passes for 169 yards this season, and entering Week 5, his 20 targets were tied for third on the team.

“I think one thing that you totally respect about everybody is everybody has their own goals and aspirations and wants,” LaFleur said. “You’ve just got to try to continue to keep it under what’s best for our team. Ultimately, our job is to win football games and how we do that. Yeah, I would love everybody to go out there and get every number that they’d love to hit. . . . It’s all about winning and how do you put each piece together to go out there and win games. We’re fortunate we have a lot of players we have a lot of confidence in, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. In regards in trying to get everybody involved, it’s a good problem to have, but it can potentially be a problem if you let it be.

“I think for the most part our guys have done a really good job in just putting the team first. We’re going to continue to stress that and hopefully they buy into that. I am a believer, and I think we’ve seen it around here: When your team has success, generally all those accolades come with that. We’re going to keep it about the team and continue to focus on winning and doing our best to put everybody in position to set us up to win games.”