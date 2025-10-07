After second opinion, Terrion Arnold is now expected to return from shoulder injury

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has received some good news on his shoulder injury.

While it was initially thought that Arnold could be out for the season, multiple reports note that a second opinion revealed Arnold’s shoulder injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Arnold is now expected to return this season, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter noting that he could return as soon as later in October.

Head coach Dan Campbell had said on Monday that Arnold would be out for “a long time” before the cornerback received a second opinion.

The No. 24 pick of the 2024 draft, Arnold has recorded four passes defensed in five games so far this season. As a rookie, he tallied 10 passes defensed, a fumble recovery, and 60 total tackles.