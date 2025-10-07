 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
nbc_pft_importantjaxplays_251007.jpg
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
nbc_pft_importantjaxplays_251007.jpg
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After second opinion, Terrion Arnold is now expected to return from shoulder injury

  
Published October 7, 2025 12:12 PM

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has received some good news on his shoulder injury.

While it was initially thought that Arnold could be out for the season, multiple reports note that a second opinion revealed Arnold’s shoulder injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Arnold is now expected to return this season, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter noting that he could return as soon as later in October.

Head coach Dan Campbell had said on Monday that Arnold would be out for “a long time” before the cornerback received a second opinion.

The No. 24 pick of the 2024 draft, Arnold has recorded four passes defensed in five games so far this season. As a rookie, he tallied 10 passes defensed, a fumble recovery, and 60 total tackles.