 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

After serious knee injury, Tyreek Hill doesn’t rule out retirement

  
Published October 23, 2025 08:54 PM

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has said that Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will return from a serious knee injury and play next season. Hill was more equivocal on the subject of when, or if, he’ll play again.

“Right now, I’m happy with being with my kids,” Hill told former teammate Terron Armstead on The Set podcast, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m happy with the career that I’ve had and I love playing football. I love it. But it — man, but it takes a lot, man, to be the best and to stay at the top.”

Hill dislocated his knee in Week 4, against the Jets. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair the ensuing ligament damage.

“I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with Mom, family, everybody,” Hill said. “Like I said, wherever my mind is at the time, the decision to be made, but I just know right now I feel like I haven’t had time to just live in the moment, and just be in the moment with my family. . . . I think that’s the appropriate answer for something like that. I don’t want to make any rash decisions.”

The Dolphins undoubtedly will release Hill after the season, absent a renegotiated contract that greatly reduces his $36 million compensation package for 2026. Whether he becomes a free agent or not, the first question is whether Hill wants to keep playing.

Based on his own words, he has not yet made that decision.