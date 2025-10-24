After serious knee injury, Tyreek Hill doesn’t rule out retirement

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has said that Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will return from a serious knee injury and play next season. Hill was more equivocal on the subject of when, or if, he’ll play again.

“Right now, I’m happy with being with my kids,” Hill told former teammate Terron Armstead on The Set podcast, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m happy with the career that I’ve had and I love playing football. I love it. But it — man, but it takes a lot, man, to be the best and to stay at the top.”

Hill dislocated his knee in Week 4, against the Jets. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair the ensuing ligament damage.

“I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with Mom, family, everybody,” Hill said. “Like I said, wherever my mind is at the time, the decision to be made, but I just know right now I feel like I haven’t had time to just live in the moment, and just be in the moment with my family. . . . I think that’s the appropriate answer for something like that. I don’t want to make any rash decisions.”

The Dolphins undoubtedly will release Hill after the season, absent a renegotiated contract that greatly reduces his $36 million compensation package for 2026. Whether he becomes a free agent or not, the first question is whether Hill wants to keep playing.

Based on his own words, he has not yet made that decision.