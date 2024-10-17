After throwing a career-high 18 interceptions last season, Josh Allen has none this year

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a good season in 2023, with one exception: He threw 18 interceptions, the most of his career. This year, he’s having a better season, and his interceptions have dropped all the way to zero.

Allen hasn’t thrown a pick through six games this season, the first six-game streak without an interception in his career. Allen also didn’t throw an interception in either of the Bills’ playoff games last year, which means that he’s at eight straight games without an interception counting the postseason.

Allen has thrown 156 passes without an interception, which is easily the best in the NFL this season. The quarterback who has thrown the next-most passes without an interception is Green Bay’s Malik Willis, who has thrown 34 passes with none intercepted.

There are 38 quarterbacks in the NFL who have thrown at least 40 passes this season, and all of them except Allen have thrown an interception.

Allen still has a long way to go to challenge Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record of 402 consecutive passes without an interception, but Allen is playing as well to start to this season as he ever has.