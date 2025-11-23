 Skip navigation
After Vikings muff punt, Packers score TD to take 17-6 lead

  
Published November 23, 2025 02:49 PM

The Packers have taken advantage of a Vikings special teams mistake to increase their lead early in the second half.

After a muffed punt, Emanuel Wilson scored a 1-yard touchdown to give Green Bay a 17-6 advantage.

The Packers had to punt after a Jordan Love incompletion on third-and-15. But when returner Myles Price let the ball hit the ground deep in Minnesota territory, it bounced back and hit him — making it a live ball. Packers safety Zayne Anderson recovered it, giving Green Bay a possession starting at the Minnesota 5.

A play later, Wilson put the ball in the end zone for an 11-point lead.

Making his first start for an injured Josh Jacobs, Wilson has rushed for 62 yards on 17 carries with two TDs so far on Sunday.