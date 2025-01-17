Agent says Tom Brady intends to fulfill his full 10-year contract with Fox

As Fox analyst Tom Brady takes a bigger and bigger role with the Raiders, he won’t be taking a different role with Fox.

His agent, Don Yee, tells Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal that Brady intends to fully perform his 10-year contract as a broadcaster.

“Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he’s really excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team,” Yee told Fischer. “And this year was the first year of a long relationship.”

Fox reportedly will pay Brady $375 million over a decade.

Yee’s disclosure comes at a time when some were suggesting that Brady would or should walk away from Fox after the Super Bowl. And at a time when word was making the rounds that Brady wanted to make it known, as soon as possible, that he’s not leaving.

With Brady becoming directly involved in the Raiders’ coaching search, his conflict of interest takes center stage. And he definitely has a conflict of interest.

Consider this definition of the term: “A conflict of interest occurs when an individual’s personal interests — family, friendships, financial, or social factors — could compromise his or her judgment, decisions, or actions in the workplace.”

If, for example, Brady hopes to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to coach the Raiders, that goal conflicts with Brady’s obligation to give unbiased, objective, and complete analysis regarding his call of the Commanders-Lions game on Saturday night. While formulating his quick, extemporaneous sound bites after a given play, Brady might pull punches if he believes Johnson made a mistake. Brady also might unnecessarily and excessively praise Johnson for things that go well.

As a result, Fox absolutely should disclose the conflict to the 40 million or so who’ll tune in to watch Commanders-Lions, with Brady on the call. The NFL, which isn’t often bashful about telling broadcasters what to do, should compel Fox to do it.

It won’t remove the conflict of interest. But it will ensure that those who don’t follow the sport as closely as others (like you who are reading this blurb) are aware of a factor that could affect Brady’s real-time choice of words.

And if Brady won’t remove himself from the conflict, it needs to become a common feature of all games Brady calls.

Especially if/when he’s assigned to do a Raiders game.

If Brady’s involvement with the Raiders helps to turn the team into a national draw, he absolutely will be.