Agent: When released by the Panthers, Jadeveon Clowney prioritized joining the Cowboys

Jadeveon Clowney will continue his NFL career in the state where it started, 11 years ago as the first overall pick of the Texans.

His agent said Monday that Clowney targeted his new team from the moment the Panthers released him.

“Playing for the Dallas Cowboys was the priority Day 1 upon his release from the Panthers,” Kennard McGuire said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “He had other opportunities that he just wasn’t moved by. Besides, I wanted him to get Jerry’s explanation of the glory hole as opposed to mine.”

To the untrained eye/ear, that last part will be confusing. If not downright jarring. It’s a reference to something Jones said during training camp in 2012: “It is a reminder I’ve been here when it was gloryhole days, and I’ve been here when it wasn’t. And so having said that, I want me some gloryhole.”

It got even better. When former team P.R. representative Rich Dalrymple tried to throw Jerry a lifeline by saying that “gloryhole is a commonly used expression in the oil and gas exploration business,” Jones quickly added, “That’s news to me.”