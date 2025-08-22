Aidan Hutchinson staying “hands-off” with contract extension process

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is closing in on his first game action since breaking his leg last year and making sure he’s at peak strength for the coming season is his main focus right now.

Hutchinson clarified that is the case on Thursday after being asked where things stand in terms of a possible contract extension. Hutchinson became eligible for a new deal this offseason and his play when healthy has put him in line for one of the top contracts at the position, but it’s not something that’s dominating his thoughts with Week 1 around the corner.

“I’ve kind of been pretty hands-off with the process,” Hutchinson said, via Christian Romo of the Detroit Free Press. “I think the business side can take away from your love of the game a little bit. And that’s kind of the reality of the NFL. I have a lot of people in my close circle that do deal with that, so my main focus is out here playing football, playing this game I love.”

New deals for Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, and T.J. Watt this offseason have reset the bar for edge rushers and Micah Parsons could do the same if he and the Cowboys can come to an agreement, so the patient approach should wind up working out well for him once it is time to focus on hammering something out with the Lions.