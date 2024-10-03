 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan Hutchinson visited PFT Live on Wednesday

  
Published October 2, 2024 08:59 PM

Wednesday’s PFT Live included a variety of guests. Those guests included Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who has 6.5 sacks in four games, addressed a variety of topics.

He said he had noticed extra attention; on Monday night, he was chipped by Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

Hutchinson also said that the best part about this week’s bye is that the game before it was played on a Monday night. That allowed the Lions to avoid the quick turnaround from Monday night to Sunday.

Based on the trick play the Lions ran on Monday night, Hutchinson said he’s ready and willing to play some offense.

The entire interview is attached to this blurb.