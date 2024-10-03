Aidan Hutchinson visited PFT Live on Wednesday

Wednesday’s PFT Live included a variety of guests. Those guests included Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who has 6.5 sacks in four games, addressed a variety of topics.

He said he had noticed extra attention; on Monday night, he was chipped by Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

Hutchinson also said that the best part about this week’s bye is that the game before it was played on a Monday night. That allowed the Lions to avoid the quick turnaround from Monday night to Sunday.

Based on the trick play the Lions ran on Monday night, Hutchinson said he’s ready and willing to play some offense.

The entire interview is attached to this blurb.