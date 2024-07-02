Aidan Hutchinson: With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year for Lions

The Lions will enter the 2024 season with higher expectations than they’ve carried in some time and that’s not a problem for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s arrival in 2022 coincided with a leap in wins and his strong second season helped fuel last year’s run to the NFC Championship Game. He’s not downplaying his feeling that the team can accomplish even more once they take the field later this year.

“I feel like it’s the year,” Hutchinson said, via Brad Galli of WXYZ. “With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year. Honestly, from this year on, every year is the year. With the guys that we have, I hope that we’re going to sustain the success for a long time.”

The Lions appear to share Hutchinson’s view of the future after signing quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and tackle Penei Sewell to extensions this offseason. Hutchinson will be up for a new deal of his own soon enough and another winning season will continue to have the Lions feeling good about keeping the band together.