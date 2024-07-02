Aidan Hutchinson: With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year for Lions

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
hill.jpg
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
hill.jpg
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan Hutchinson: With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year for Lions

  
Published July 2, 2024 03:20 PM

The Lions will enter the 2024 season with higher expectations than they’ve carried in some time and that’s not a problem for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s arrival in 2022 coincided with a leap in wins and his strong second season helped fuel last year’s run to the NFC Championship Game. He’s not downplaying his feeling that the team can accomplish even more once they take the field later this year.

“I feel like it’s the year,” Hutchinson said, via Brad Galli of WXYZ. “With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year. Honestly, from this year on, every year is the year. With the guys that we have, I hope that we’re going to sustain the success for a long time.”

The Lions appear to share Hutchinson’s view of the future after signing quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and tackle Penei Sewell to extensions this offseason. Hutchinson will be up for a new deal of his own soon enough and another winning season will continue to have the Lions feeling good about keeping the band together.