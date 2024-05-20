 Skip navigation
Aidan O’Connell: Antonio Pierce has given me a great opportunity

  
Published May 20, 2024 08:05 AM

The Raiders will begin their organized team activities on Monday and the ability to do full team drills on the field will give them a chance to move forward with their quarterback competition.

Aidan O’Connell finished last season as the team’s starter and he’ll have a slight leg up on free agent acquisition Gardner Minshew in the battle for this year’s job. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said earlier this month that O’Connell has “earned the right” to take the first snap with the first-team offense at practice this offseason.

Over the weekend, O’Connell had a chance to share his response to Pierce giving him that honor.

“Since really AP started, he’s put a lot of confidence in me,” O’Connell said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s given me a great opportunity. I’m just trying to make the most of the opportunity. It really is a privilege and an opportunity to get to play on the team and get reps at the quarterback position.”

The first snap won’t decide the quarterback question in Las Vegas, but Pierce’s familiarity with O’Connell could remain a plus as the team works toward its choice at the most significant position on offense.