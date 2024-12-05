Aidan O’Connell missed Thursday practice with an illness

There’s some more clarity as to why quarterback Aidan O’Connell was not spotted at practice for the Raiders on Thursday.

O’Connell did not participate in the session due to an illness, according to the club’s injury report.

If O’Connell is able to return to the field on Friday, he should still be in line to start Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Also on the report, running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) remained limited while fellow running back Zamir White (quad) did not participate for the second day in a row.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) also remained a non-participant.

Tight end Justin Shorter (back) was downgraded from full to DNP.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was also added to the injury report as a non-participant. Running back Amber Abdullah (foot) was added as full. Guard Joran Meredith (shoulder) remained full.