nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Aidan O’Connell missed Thursday practice with an illness

  
Published December 5, 2024 04:37 PM

There’s some more clarity as to why quarterback Aidan O’Connell was not spotted at practice for the Raiders on Thursday.

O’Connell did not participate in the session due to an illness, according to the club’s injury report.

If O’Connell is able to return to the field on Friday, he should still be in line to start Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Also on the report, running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) remained limited while fellow running back Zamir White (quad) did not participate for the second day in a row.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) also remained a non-participant.

Tight end Justin Shorter (back) was downgraded from full to DNP.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was also added to the injury report as a non-participant. Running back Amber Abdullah (foot) was added as full. Guard Joran Meredith (shoulder) remained full.