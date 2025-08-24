Aidan O’Connell to have surgery on fractured wrist

The Raiders won’t have quarterback Aidan O’Connell available for the first couple of months of the regular season.

O’Connell had to leave Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cardinals after consulting with trainers and he returned to the sideline with his right hand in a splint. Head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game that O’Connell fractured his wrist and that he is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks as a result of the injury.

The Raiders planned for O’Connell to be their No. 2 quarterback behind Geno Smith. Sixth-round pick Cam Miller is the only other quarterback on the roster.

With O’Connell set for injured reserve, the Raiders will likely be in the market for another quarterback for the active roster or practice squad in the next few days.