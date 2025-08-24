 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Aidan O’Connell to have surgery on fractured wrist

  
Published August 24, 2025 07:58 AM

The Raiders won’t have quarterback Aidan O’Connell available for the first couple of months of the regular season.

O’Connell had to leave Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cardinals after consulting with trainers and he returned to the sideline with his right hand in a splint. Head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game that O’Connell fractured his wrist and that he is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks as a result of the injury.

The Raiders planned for O’Connell to be their No. 2 quarterback behind Geno Smith. Sixth-round pick Cam Miller is the only other quarterback on the roster.

With O’Connell set for injured reserve, the Raiders will likely be in the market for another quarterback for the active roster or practice squad in the next few days.