Al Woods tore his Achilles in Jets win

Jets defensive tackle Al Woods is set to miss the rest of the 2023 season.

At his press conference after Sunday’s 13-10 overtime win against the Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that defensive tackle Al Woods tore his Achilles. Woods was carted off in the first half and ruled out a short time later.

Woods is in his 13th NFL season and he signed to be part of a deep Jets defensive line this offseason. He had six tackles and a sack this season.

The Jets also lost centers Connor McGovern (knee) and Wes Schweitzer (calf) to injuries during the win. Saleh said he expects to have more information on them on Monday.