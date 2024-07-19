 Skip navigation
Alabama will be naming its field for Nick Saban

  
Published July 19, 2024 09:00 AM

The man who once said “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach” is about to have his name on the Alabama field.

Via Nick Kelly of AL.com, an agenda released on Thursday says that the “honorary degrees and recognition committee” of the University of Alabama system board of trustees will meet to consider a resolution for “a naming at Bryant-Denny Stadium at UA.”

The most obvious candidate for that distinction is Nick Saban, who coached the Crimson Tide from 2007 through 2023 and won six national championships.

Saban previously worked as an assistant coach in the NFL, before coaching at Michigan State and LSU. He left the college game for the Dolphins. After two years — and after saying he wouldn’t be the Alabama coach — he accomplished more there with one team than any college football coach has ever done.

The move is a bit surprising, since the new revenue demands of college football seemingly require holding back things that can be sold to the highest bidder, not given away for free.

Unless they plan to eventually call it something like “Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium Presented by Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies.”