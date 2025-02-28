 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he's a 'three-down back' in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy
nbc_pft_henderson_250228.jpg
Henderson on what makes OSU players so special

Alaric Jackson agrees to three-year extension with Rams

  
Published February 28, 2025 04:55 PM

Matthew Stafford isn’t the only Rams player with a new contract.

According to multiple reports, left tackle Alaric Jackson has agreed to an extension with the team. Jackson’s new deal will run three years and be worth $57 million with $35 million in guaranteed money.

The news comes a short time after Stafford and the Rams agreed to a revised contract that puts an end to the trade talk that has swirled around the quarterback since the end of the Rams’ season.

Jackson signed with the Rams after going undrafted out of Iowa in 2021 and appeared as a reserve in four regular season games and two postseason contests. He started six games in 2022 and has been a regular starter up front whenever healthy for Los Angeles the last two seasons.