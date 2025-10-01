Alec Pierce back to full practice for Colts

Wide receiver Alec Pierce is getting closer to returning to action for the Colts.

Pierce missed last Sunday’s loss to the Rams with a concussion, but he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. That indicates progress toward clearing the concussion protocol and an absence of symptoms in the coming days should lead to Pierce being cleared to play against the Raiders in Week 5.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle), running back Tyler Goodson (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (personal), cornerback Kenny Moore (calf), and safety Daniel Scott (knee) did not practice for the Colts.

Right guard Matt Goncalves (toe) was the team’s only limited participant on Wednesday.