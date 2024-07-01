 Skip navigation
Alec Pierce: I have to prove to Colts that I’m more than a deep threat

  
Published July 1, 2024 03:01 PM

Wide receiver Alec Pierce’s first two NFL seasons have shown that he has a role as a deep threat in the Colts offense, but that hasn’t made him a frequent target of passes.

Pierce ranked 93rd in the league in targets during the 2023 season despite averaging 16.1 yards on his 32 catches. The targets and catches were down from his rookie year, so playing with Gardner Minshew might not have done him any favors given his role on the team.

Anthony Richardson’s return might help on that front and Pierce said “it goes both ways for sure” in terms of showing that he can provide more to the Colts offense.

“I think it’s my job to go into camp and prove that,” Pierce said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Just gotta let my work on the field speak for itself.”

Second-round pick Adonai Mitchell figures to be Pierce’s top competition for playing time alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, so the pressure will be on for him to show a more varied skill set right out of the gate this summer.