Jared Verse hates Eagles fans, but calls them the best opposing fan base

Before the Rams and Eagles met in the playoffs, Rams linebacker Jared Verse said he hates Eagles fans. Verse hasn’t backed off from that, but he also respects the passion of the fans who he says scream obscenities at him from the stands.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Whistle, Verse was asked to name the best opposing fan base.

“Probably the Eagles,” Verse answered. “I’ve got to give them that. I like when you kind of get into it, you’re aggressive, you’re loud, and they stand by that with no doubt.”

Verse also said the Eagles are the toughest crowd to play in front of in the NFL.

“Playing the Eagles is like playing your rival in college because you never know what they’re going to say, and they’re going to try to say disrespectful stuff,” Verse said. “They’re going to bring something up. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not going to say anything where it’s like, ‘Bro, you crossed a line,’ but they’re going to say something where you’re like, ‘Hey, who you talking to?’”

Verse will hear it from Eagles fans again in Week Three, when the Rams visit Philadelphia.