 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Verse hates Eagles fans, but calls them the best opposing fan base

  
Published June 28, 2025 04:28 AM

Before the Rams and Eagles met in the playoffs, Rams linebacker Jared Verse said he hates Eagles fans. Verse hasn’t backed off from that, but he also respects the passion of the fans who he says scream obscenities at him from the stands.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Whistle, Verse was asked to name the best opposing fan base.

“Probably the Eagles,” Verse answered. “I’ve got to give them that. I like when you kind of get into it, you’re aggressive, you’re loud, and they stand by that with no doubt.”

Verse also said the Eagles are the toughest crowd to play in front of in the NFL.

“Playing the Eagles is like playing your rival in college because you never know what they’re going to say, and they’re going to try to say disrespectful stuff,” Verse said. “They’re going to bring something up. Don’t get me wrong, they’re not going to say anything where it’s like, ‘Bro, you crossed a line,’ but they’re going to say something where you’re like, ‘Hey, who you talking to?’”

Verse will hear it from Eagles fans again in Week Three, when the Rams visit Philadelphia.