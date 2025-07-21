Alex Anzalone dealing with hamstring issue

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone did not participate in Sunday’s practice, and he’s not set to be on the field Monday, either.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters in his Monday press conference that Anzalone is dealing with a hamstring issue.

There is no current timetable for Anzalone’s return.

Anzalone did not participate in the team’s voluntary offseason work in the spring, as he is likely seeking a new contract. He’s entering the final season of his three-year, $18 million contract.

Campbell noted on Sunday, however, that Anzalone “crushed” his conditioning test and does not think Anzalone is staging a hold-in.