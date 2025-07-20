Alex Anzalone passed conditioning test, but didn’t practice Sunday

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone was not among the players that the team placed on the physically unable to perform or non-football injury lists ahead of their first training camp practice, but Anzalone did not take part in Sunday’s session.

Head coach Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that Anzalone “crushed” the team’s conditioning test after skipping the team’s voluntary work this offseason. Anzalone’s absence was linked to his contract.

Anzalone is heading into the final year of his three-year, $18 million deal with the team and he’s made comments suggesting that he’d like an upgraded contract before the start of the 2025 season.

Campbell told reporters that he does not think that Anzalone is holding in by reporting to camp and not practicing in a bid to land that contract, but it remains to be seen when the veteran will be back on the field for Detroit.