Aaron Rodgers had back tightness against Jets, isn’t on Wednesday’s injury report

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns in a 34-32 win over the Jets last Sunday, but he was able to find one part of his game that he thought was lacking.

Rodgers was sacked four times over the course of the afternoon and he used a question about the team’s pass protection to share the role he played in some of those losses.

“I don’t think I was moving that well,” Rodgers said in a press conference. “I think I ran kind of into at least one or two sacks, so I got to do a better job of using my legs. I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn’t moving the way I usually like to move.”

Rodgers was asked why he thought he wasn’t moving well and he said it was because his “back was a little tight.” According to the team’s injury report, that tightness wasn’t an issue on Wednesday because Rodgers wasn’t on the injury report.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (knee), offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (illness), edge rusher T.J. Watt (rest), and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) were all out of practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that Elliott and Harmon won’t play against the Seahawks.

Linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and defensive lineman Cam Heyward (rest) were listed as limited participants.