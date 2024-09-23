 Skip navigation
Alex Highsmith had MRI on groin injury Monday

  
Published September 23, 2024 03:38 PM

Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith is waiting to find out the severity of the groin injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Chargers.

Highsmith told reporters at the team’s facility on Monday that he went for an MRI. Highsmith also dealt with a groin injury this summer and said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, that he felt something “different” happen while he was trying to track Justin Herbert down for a sack on Sunday.

Nick Herbig saw more playing time across from T.J. Watt with Highsmith sidelined and he had a pair of sacks during the win, so the Steelers likely feel comfortable rolling with him if Highsmith has to miss more time.

Highsmith had 10 tackles and a sack in the first two weeks of the season. He had one tackle before leaving on Sunday.