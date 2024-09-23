Alex Highsmith had MRI on groin injury Monday
Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith is waiting to find out the severity of the groin injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Chargers.
Highsmith told reporters at the team’s facility on Monday that he went for an MRI. Highsmith also dealt with a groin injury this summer and said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, that he felt something “different” happen while he was trying to track Justin Herbert down for a sack on Sunday.
Nick Herbig saw more playing time across from T.J. Watt with Highsmith sidelined and he had a pair of sacks during the win, so the Steelers likely feel comfortable rolling with him if Highsmith has to miss more time.
Highsmith had 10 tackles and a sack in the first two weeks of the season. He had one tackle before leaving on Sunday.