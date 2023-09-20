Alex Highsmith named the AFC defensive player of the week

The Steelers scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in Monday night’s win over the Browns and edge rusher Alex Highsmith had a hand in both of them.

Highsmith picked off Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s first pass of the night and returned it 30 yards for a score. He then helped provide the final points of the evening when he stripped Watson during a sack and T.J. Watt returned the ball for a touchdown.

The touchdown was the first of Highsmith’s career and he finished the game with seven overall tackles.

That led the NFL to name Highsmith the AFC defensive player of the week for the second time in his career and it likely led the Steelers feel pretty good about the new contract they gave Highsmith this offseason.