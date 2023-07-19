Alex Highsmith on his new contract: This means everything

Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith has inked a new five-year contract, Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday.

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Highsmith had one year left on his rookie contract. The deal is worth $68 million, according to multiple reports.

Highsmith said on Wednesday that his new contract “means everything.”

“I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family,” Highsmith said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can’t wait to get to work. I am excited.

“This organization, it’s the history. Everyone here, it’s a top-notch organization. It’s an amazing place to play. I love playing on this defense. I love the coaching staff. I love everything about it. I am so thankful to [team president] Mr. [Art] Rooney, [G.M.] Omar [Khan] for allowing me to be here for another four years. I am ready to get after it and get to work.”

After recording 6.0 sacks in his first year as a full-time starter in 2021, Highsmith had 14.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits in 2022. He also led the league with five forced fumbles.

Highsmith noted his 2022 season gave him a lot of confidence.

“In 2021, I didn’t have a good start to my year dealing with injuries. I ended up finishing the year strong. This past year, I just wanted to start fast and continue it throughout the year. I felt like I was playing with more consistency and more confidence because I know the type of player that I can be. I just want to continue to get better every year.

“It was just a whole different confidence level last year. I’m just going to try to do my best every year to have even more production.”

In 49 games with 38 starts, Highsmith has 22.5 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, and 41 quarterback hits. He was on the field for 88 percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps in 2022.