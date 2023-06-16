 Skip navigation
Alex Highsmith: Steelers can have the best defense in the league

  
Published June 16, 2023 07:56 AM
The Steelers brought in a lot of new pieces for their defense this offseason and one of the team’s holdovers believes the blend of old and new has created the potential for great results this fall.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith said he feels the unit “started playing our best ball at the end of the year” in 2022 and that the additions of players like cornerback Patrick Peterson, linebacker Elandon Roberts, safety Keanu Neal, linebacker Cole Holcomb, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. can help them build on that success.

While it might seem like a difficult task to hit the ground running with so many new parts to integrate, Highsmith cited the high attendance for offseason work helping “us to communicate well and be able to play fast” right out of the gate. If that translates to a fast start in the regular season as well, Highsmith sees no ceiling for the defense.

“I know 100 percent we can be the best defense in the NFL, especially if we all stay healthy,” Highsmith said, via the team’s website. “I am excited about the guys that we have. We have depth at almost every position. It’s been good seeing guys come together and get better and better every day. The sky is the limit for us. I am excited to see how we continue to grow.”

The Steelers offense also hopes to build off their close to the 2022 season and finding a way to keep things rolling on both sides of the ball would be a good way to avoid the slow start that kept Pittsburgh from making it to the playoffs last year.