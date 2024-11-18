 Skip navigation
Alex Highsmith still out of practice and unlikely to play this week

  
Published November 18, 2024 03:57 PM

The Steelers didn’t practice Monday, but with a game looming against the Browns on Thursday night, they were required to release an estimated report.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle) was listed as out of practice, and coach Mike Tomlin said it’s “likely” Highsmith won’t return this week.

Highsmith was inactive for Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

“I hadn’t checked in on Alex Highsmith in terms of seeing what his availability might look like,” Tomlin said, via the team website. “If you press me, I’d probably say he’s more out than in, but we’ll see where a short week leads us.”

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton had a shin contusion against the Ravens on Sunday, but he is not on the report.

Running back Najee Harris (rest), offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (rest), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee/rest), edge rusher T.J. Watt (rest), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (rest) were estimated as non-participants.

Cornerback Cory Trice Jr., who is in his 21-day practice window as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, could return to the active roster this week after a full practice.

“We opened the window for Cory Trice last week and he had a good week’s work and may be available to us. We’ll see where that leads us as well,” Tomlin said.