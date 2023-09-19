Alex Highsmith’s strip-sack leads to T.J. Watt’s first career touchdown

The Steelers have one offensive touchdown tonight. They just scored their second defensive touchdown.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith, who had a 30-yard pick-six on the first play of the game, forced a fumble with a strip-sack. He hit Deshaun Watson and the ball came loose.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt picked it up on the run and went 17 yards for the score.

It was Watt’s first career score, and it gave the Steelers a 26-22 lead on the fourth lead change of the night.

Earlier in the game, Watt became the Steelers’ all-time sacks leader with 81.5.