Alex Singelton out for season with torn ACL

Denver will not have one of its key defensive players for the rest of the season.

Head coach Sean Payton announced at the start of his Wednesday press conference that linebacker Alex Singleton tore his ACL during Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers. Singleton will be placed on injured reserve.

Singleton did not miss a defensive snap in Week 3 despite suffering the injury midway through the game. Payton said he played two-thirds of the game with the injury.

“Then he reported he felt a little soreness,” Payton said in his press conference. “They looked at it, we looked at it some more, and sure enough, he’ll be scheduled for some surgery about two weeks from now.”

Singleton is in his third season with the Broncos. He registered 31 total tackles with one for loss, an interception, and a QB hit in three games this year.

As a corresponding move, Payton said the Broncos will sign Tyler Badie to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. He rushed for 70 yards on nine carries in the win over Tampa Bay.