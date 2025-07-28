Alex Singleton broke his thumb in Broncos practice

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton is set to miss some time after an injury in Monday’s training camp practice.

Singleton left the practice session early and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that he broke his thumb. Singleton is expected to miss a week or so as a result of the injury and then should be able to play with a club to protect his hand.

The Broncos lost Drew Sanders to a foot injury over the weekend, so they’ll be thin at the position for the next stretch.

Singleton is returning from a torn ACL that he suffered early last season. He is expected to have a starting role in Denver once he recovers from his current injury.