Alex Singleton: You’ll see where I am in ACL rehab at practice in a few weeks

  
Published May 18, 2025 04:16 PM

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton said earlier this offseason that he believes he’s on track to return from a torn ACL in time to play in the first week of the regular season and he now sounds like he expects to be on the field well ahead of that point.

Singleton tore his ACL in Week Three last season and he said he “can’t give specific numbers” on where he is in terms of his recovery, but said that an opportunity for others to make that evaluation will be coming up soon.

“We have practices in a few weeks and you guys can see for yourselves where I’m at . . . I think I’m getting my helmet fitted next week,” Singleton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “I think that’ll be a little happy moment. Then the first OTAs. All these happy moments. And then training camp, it’ll be like, ‘Oh, we’re back.’ I think it’ll be really cool to get to do those things and get to do that.”

Singleton joined the Broncos in 2022 and is heading into the final year of the three-year extension he signed in 2023. He has 371 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 37 games with Denver.