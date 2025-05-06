Broncos LB Alex Singleton on track to return for Week 1

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton played 190 defensive snaps last season, with 49 of those coming after he tore an anterior cruciate ligament.

Singleton injured his knee on the eighth play of the Week 3 win over the Buccaneers on Sept. 22. He didn’t miss a snap in the game, but the injury did end the rest of his season.

He gave Zac Stevens of DNVR a promising update Tuesday.

“It’s good. I feel like I’m on schedule. It’s feeling really good,” Singleton said. “I’m working my way in to doing things with the guys, which has been the most important thing to kind of be on that timeline with everyone else during the offseason. I’m able to do that. Full speed ahead for me. We’re going to just keep attacking this like everything else. Excited for this season.”

Singleton doesn’t have a timeline when doctors will clear him to return to football activities, but he promises to be on the field for Week 1.

“I still can’t technically fully say, but let’s just say that there should be no worries about ’49’ playing this year,” Singleton said. “I’ll be out there.”

Singleton has worked with the team’s vice president of player health and performance Beau Lowery every day since his surgery Oct. 15. He posted video to his Instagram of him running full speed.

“Let’s just say we’re in a really good spot,” Singleton said. “You get three more months. Three more. So we’re good.”