Alex Van Pelt interviewing for Bucs offensive coordinator Monday

Former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is in the mix for a job with the Buccaneers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Van Pelt will be in Tampa to interview with the Bucs about their offensive coordinator vacancy on Monday. The team has a vacancy because Dave Canales has been hired as the new head coach of the Panthers.

Van Pelt spent the last four seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Cleveland and helped the team to the playoffs this season despite starting four different quarterbacks, but the Browns opted to make a change after their loss to the Texans in the Wild Card round. His time in Cleveland overlapped with current Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield’s final seasons in Cleveland.

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Rams passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, and former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson are some of the other candidates for the coordinator spot in Tampa.