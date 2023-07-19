 Skip navigation
Alijah Vera-Tucker: We should have a lot of wins this year

  
Published July 19, 2023 10:34 AM

The acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers has raised interest in the Jets heading into the 2023 season and it has helped raise expectations inside the building.

HBO cameras were rolling as the Jets reported to training camp on Wednesday because the team will be showcased on Hard Knocks this summer. The league forced the Jets to take part in the show because of Rodgers’ arrival and the feeling that the team could be a good one after posting a 7-10 record with pitiful quarterback play for most of last season.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said from training camp on Wednesday that he thinks that is a fair expectation for the network, the team’s fans and everyone else.

“We know we have a good roster,” Vera-Tucker said, via Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN.com. “A good team — and we should have a lot of wins this year.”

Vera-Tucker impressed as a rookie in 2021, but missed the final 10 games of last season after tearing his triceps. That loss contributed to the Jets’ season-ending six-game losing streak and all involved hope that the arrival of Rodgers will bring better results for the team this time around.