All-Pro voting points to Lamar Jackson as MVP

One of the biggest questions of the 2024 regular season possibly has been answered.

If the MVP race did indeed come down to Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the winner is Lamar.

The evidence comes from the All-Pro voting. Jackson received 30 first-place votes. Allen received 18. (The final two went to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.)

The MVP vote, like all individual awards, goes five players deep. A first-place vote is worth 10 points. A second-place vote gets 5 points. A third-place vote results in three, a fourth-place vote counts for two, and a fifth-place vote triggers one point.

And so Jackson will get more first-place votes than Allen. Which means Jackson likely will win.

It’s possible, in theory, that Eagles running back Saquon Barkley outpolled them both. However, since he didn’t set the single-season rushing record, that’s likely a long shot.

And so it’s apparently Lamar Jackson. For the second straight year and the third time in six seasons.