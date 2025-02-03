 Skip navigation
Allegations against Justin Tucker were a “surprise” to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

  
Published February 3, 2025 05:57 PM

Ten massage therapists have accused Justin Tucker of inappropriate behavior. The Ravens kicker broadly and flatly denied all allegations in a statement posted on X.

The NFL said last week it would “look into” the allegations, which it was unaware of until the Baltimore Banner contacted the league for comment before publishing its story.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Monday about Tucker allegedly using inappropriate sexual contact with massage therapists. He said his first reaction to the news was “surprise.”

“But there’s also a process to that, both civil and potentially criminal,” Goodell said. “We obviously have NFL investigations for that, too. We obviously look at that, but we don’t want to interfere with the criminal side of that. So, we will look into those issues, obviously serious issues, and he’s taking that seriously as we [are].”

Tucker could short-circuit the NFL’s investigation by resolving all potential claims with settlement agreements that include confidentiality clauses. That would prevent the NFL, which has no subpoena power, from gathering information from any of the accusers.